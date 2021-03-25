Schools taking fee for enrolling us in Amma Vodi, say students

APSERMC members interacting with the students during a surprise visit to a private school in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

25 March 2021 10:59 IST

Lapses found in implementation of scheme; probe will be conducted: APSERMC

Students of some private schools and their parents have complained to Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) members that some school managements were collecting ₹200 to ₹500 for enrolling their names for ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme.

They urged the Commission to conduct an inquiry and take action against the school managements that are allegedly demanding money from the parents to add them in the list of beneficiaries.

Following the directions of APSERMC Chairman R. Kantha Rao, the Commission formed teams and conducted checks at some schools in Krishna district on Wednesday and received complaints from the parents.

‘Parents being harassed’

“We visited more than ten private schools and found that some school managements are resorting to irregularities in implementing the State government scheme. The government has launched the Amma Vodi scheme for helping the children from underprivileged financial background to continue their education, but some schools are harassing the parents to enrol them for the scheme,” said Commission member V. Narayana Reddy.

‘Action will be taken’

Another member B. Eswaraiah said that many students had submitted complaints to the Commission in writing over the irregularities, alleging that it was going on for the last one year.

“The APSERMC will conduct an inquiry into the allegations and recommend action against the erring school managements,” said Commission members C.A.V. Prasad.

“In some schools, the staff forcibly collected money from the parents for incorporating the names of their children for availing the benefits of the scheme. The Commission will take the matter to the notice of the government,” Mr. Narayana Reddy said.

The APSERMC will also check whether the school managements were collecting money from the parents after the amount was deposited in their bank accounts, Mr. Prasad said.

Krishna in-charge District Education Officer (DEO) L. Chandrakala said the Education Department will look into the several complaints received by the APSERMC and take stringent action against the erring school managements.