Vijayawada

School fined ₹10,000 for dumping trash in canal

Civic body to crack down on those polluting water bodies

People dumping garbage on the bunds or into the canals of the city will be penalised heavily by the civic body.

Municipal Commissioner J. Nivas on Monday imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the management of Oxford School on G.S. Raju Road in Mutyalampadu beside the Eluru canal.

Mr. Nivas, who was monitoring the Eluru canal cleaning works, found that the staff of the school were dumping garbage in the canal. He ordered the medical and health wing officials to impose fine as per the Public Health Act and collect the same at the earliest. He also ordered the officials to identify and impose fines on those polluting the canals.

Clean-up drive

On the other hand, over 500 sanitation workers were roped in to clean the Eluru, Ryves and Bandar canals in a special drive.

In the coming three days, all the plastic waste would be removed from the canals and anti-larvae operation would be taken up to prevent mosquito menace.

As part of the drive, the civic body would be using cranes and earthmovers to remove plastic waste that is piled up at the locks of the canals.

