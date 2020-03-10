Schedule announced for polls to civic bodies

VIJAYAWADA

10 March 2020 07:20 IST

State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar has said that elections will not be conducted to the municipal corporations of Srikakulam, Rajamahendravaram, and Nellore in view of court orders.

Court cases, inclusion of gram panchayats, delimitation of wards were some of the reasons for not conducting elections to 29 municipalities and three corporations. Elections, however, will be conducted to 12 other corporations and municipalities in the State, he said.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Mr. Ramesh Kumar said the election notification was being issued for 75 municipalities and nagar panchayats as against a total of 104. Elections to municipal local bodies would be conducted in a single phase, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Nominations would be received from March 11 to 13. Scrutiny of nominations would be taken up on March 14. Candidates can withdraw their nominations up to 3 p.m. on March 16. The final list of candidates in fray would be announced the same day after 3 p.m., he said.

“Polling will be conducted on March 23 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., if required. Counting of votes is scheduled for March 27,” he said, adding, the results would be announced immediately after the counting was completed.

Earlier, addressing a meeting with election observers, Mr. Ramesh Kumar said that the election observers would play a key role in conducting the elections to local bodies in a fair and transparent manner.

Stating that they need not have any feeling of insecurity, Mr. Ramesh Kumar said that he would be available round the clock.