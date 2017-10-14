Sate-level playlet competitions from today

Marking its 54th anniversary, city-based theatre organisation Navarsa is celebrating three-day Sate-level playlet competitions at Suryakala Mandiram auditorium on Cinema Road from Saturday. As many as eight play-lets will be staged by different theatre troupes on all the three days. In addition, State-level competitions in traditional and folk dance forms for juniors and seniors will be held at the venue on Saturday morning and performances of the same art forms by renowned artists will be held on Sunday morning. Eminent personalities in different fields will be felicitated on the occasion. The inaugural function will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday and the competitions will be commenced from 7 p.m. Prize distribution function will be held on Monday following the performances of the playlets, according to a press release issued here on Friday.