Sand shortage will end soon, assures Speaker

The State Government is taking several measures to boost the construction industry, and teething issues in sand policy would be sorted out soon, Speaker Tammineni Seetharam said on Friday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Property and Build Tech Show-2019 organised by CREDAI here at Subham Convention Hall here, Mr. Seetharam said that the government would soon put in place sand dumping yards which would ease the sand shortage.

Calling upon the builders to give preference to quality construction, the Speaker said that 22% of population in the country still does not own a house, and added that State governments are making efforts to provide them houses. The Government of Andhra Pradesh has set an ambitious target of completing 25 lakh houses by next Ugadi, he said.

Appreciating CREDAI for hosting the show, the Speaker said that the builders’ organisation has been in existence since 1999 and has so far taken up constructions in 21 States.

Narsaraopet MP Lavu Krishnadevarayulu said that bankers should come up with affordable loan options to enable middle-class families to buy a house.

MLAs Ambati Rambabu, Sk. Mustafa, Maddali Giridhar and Vidadala Rajani were present.