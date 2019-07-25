Vijayawada

Sand reach opened

A view of the sand reach on the Krishna.

Tractor load to cost ₹330

The Krishna district revenue authorities have opened a sand reach of the river Krishna at Srikakulam village to extract at least 40,000 cubic meters to meet the needs of the construction activity that came to a grinding halt recently.

Bandar Revenue Divisional Officer J. Uday Bhaskar said that those in need of sand for construction of houses would have to apply to the respective Tehsildar for collection of the sand from the Srikakulam reach.

The application for collection of the sand will be cleared within 24 hours.

The applicant requires to pay ₹330 per a tractor load of sand and it includes charges for engaging the workforce for the excavation activity. Those found diverting the sand for any commercial activity will face criminal action, besides seizure of the vehicles respectively.

