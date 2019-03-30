Saluting the bravehearts

Among the thousands of people who attended the election rally addressed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at Gudivada in Krishna district was a middle-aged man, who demonstrated his respect for the armed forces in a befitting manner. What he did was to walk to a contingent of the India Reserve Battalion and salute them for their dedication to the national well-being. "I salute you sirs. You are the only ones who can save this country, we are indebted to you", he said in Telugu. Some of the men in uniform nodded their heads in acknowledgement of the reverence shown to them and others silently watched the spectacle.