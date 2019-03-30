Vijayawada

Saluting the bravehearts

more-in

Among the thousands of people who attended the election rally addressed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at Gudivada in Krishna district was a middle-aged man, who demonstrated his respect for the armed forces in a befitting manner. What he did was to walk to a contingent of the India Reserve Battalion and salute them for their dedication to the national well-being. "I salute you sirs. You are the only ones who can save this country, we are indebted to you", he said in Telugu. Some of the men in uniform nodded their heads in acknowledgement of the reverence shown to them and others silently watched the spectacle.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 3:28:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/saluting-the-bravehearts/article26689427.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY