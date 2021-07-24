Vijayawada

Sajjala presents cheque for ₹50,000 to poor athlete

Adviser, Public Affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, handing over the cheque to Sk. Abdullah in Guntur on Friday. Collector Vivek Yadav and IRCS vice-president P. Ramachandra Raju are seen. | Photo Credit: VIJAYA KUMAR T
Staff Reporter GUNTUR 24 July 2021 09:56 IST
Updated: 24 July 2021 09:56 IST

Public Affairs Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday presented a cheque for ₹50,000 to Sk. Abdullah who was selected for the South Asian Games to be held in Bhutan from August 5.

District Collector Vivek Yadav said that Mr. Abdullah belonged to a poor family from Vinukonda and his father ekes out a livelihood by pulling a banana cart.

The amount was donated by Indian Red Cross Society Guntur. IRCS vice-president P. Ramachandra Raju was present.

