Sajjala presents cheque for ₹50,000 to poor athlete

GUNTUR

24 July 2021 09:56 IST

Public Affairs Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday presented a cheque for ₹50,000 to Sk. Abdullah who was selected for the South Asian Games to be held in Bhutan from August 5.

District Collector Vivek Yadav said that Mr. Abdullah belonged to a poor family from Vinukonda and his father ekes out a livelihood by pulling a banana cart.

The amount was donated by Indian Red Cross Society Guntur. IRCS vice-president P. Ramachandra Raju was present.

