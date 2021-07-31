Vijayawada

Sajeela sworn in as Guntur deputy mayor

Sk. Sajeela being sworn in as Deputy Mayor in Guntur on Friday.   | Photo Credit: VIJAYA KUMAR T

Sk. Sajeela, seventh division corporator of the Guntur Municipal Corporation, was sworn in as Deputy Mayor on Friday. District Collector Vivek Yadav who conducted the election, handed over the election certificate to Ms. Sajeela.

Ms. Sajeela is the eldest daughter of former corporator Sk. Showkath.

In the election held in the council hall of Guntur Municipal Corporation, 32nd corporator Echampati Venkata Krishna , 11th division YSRCP corporator, proposed the name and Md. Abid Basha and Khaja Mohiuddin Chisty supported her candidature.

Ms. Sajeela was later sworn in as Deputy Mayor by Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu.

Minister for Home and Disaster Management , M. Sucharita, Municipal Commissioner C. Anuradha, MLA, Guntur West, Maddali Giridhar Rao, Deputy Mayor Vanama Balavajra Babu, additional commissioner P. Niranjan Reddy were present.


