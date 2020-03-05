Safety starts at home, says railway official

South Central Railway (SCR), Vijayawada, Senior Divisional Safety Officer (Sr. DSO) P. Raghunath Reddy has said safety should begin from home, which will help to pass the day incident-free for every person.

“Family members should maintain good ambience and healthy atmosphere at home so that the head of the family can focus on work and avoid accidents,” Mr. Reddy said.

Speaking at a programme organised by The Hindu in connection with the 49th National Safety Day, on Wednesday, the Sr. DSO explained the reasons for accidents on roads, work spots and other places and advised employees to maintain peace of mind to avoid accidents. “If a worker, driver, teacher, technician or an officer had some discussion with family members or with his colleagues, he will be disturbed and feel tension and may not concentrate on work, which will lead to tragedies,” Mr. Raghunath Reddy said.

Stating that physical exercises, walking and yoga will relieve the employees from stress and tensions, the senior divisional safety officer appealed to the staff of all departments and wings to make it a habit to practise yoga and physical exercises, which will keep them fit.

Counselling

“To improve the performance and avoid fire and other accidents in workshops, garages, electric sub-stations, industries, hospitals, educational institutions, business establishments and other organisations, workers should improve their happiness index, which will give better output,” the Sr. DSO said.

Safety counsellor (Locomotives) G. Dastagiri, who attended the programme, said that regular counselling will be conducted for loco pilots in railways to prevent accidents.

“We advise the loco pilots to joinduty with fresh and peace of mind as some thousands of passengers travel in trains every day,” Mr. Dastagiri said.

SCR Traffic Inspector (Safety) Vadde Srinivasa Rao said that the Railways would conduct refresher courses for signalling, electrical, loco pilots, TTEs and other wings to prevent accidents.

Later, Mr. Raghunath Reddy observed the demo on fire safety and on operating the fire fighting equipment on the occasion.