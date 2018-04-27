Safety a top priority: DRM

Divisional Railway Manager Mukul Saran Mathur has attributed team work to Waltair Division achieving record performance and surpassing targets that led to bag 11 efficiency shields, including overall efficiency shields over the zone.

Presiding over the 63rd Railway Week celebrations of Waltair Division on Thursday evening, the DRM said, “The committed work force helped Waltair Division post a remarkable performance.”

He presented merit certificates and cash awards to 162 railway employees for their outstanding performances.

Performance sheet

He said that emphasis was being given to safety, infrastructure and modern amenities and at the same time, monitoring the punctuality of trains operations was being accorded a top priority.

Waltair Division has bagged 11 ‘Efficiency Shields’ for outstanding performance in the fields of Safety, Mechanical, Electrical Loco Shed, Personnel Department and others.