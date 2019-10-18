Safai Karamcharis pour out woes before Commission

Sanitation workers and manual scavengers poured out their woes before National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) chairman Manhar Valjibhai Zala regarding discrimination by society and negligence by government authorities while trying to overcome the hazards of their profession and access to basic amenities.

As part of his tour in Krishna district, Mr. Manhar held a meeting with officials of the district administration, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, NGOs and representatives of associations for Safai Karamcharis (SK) at the municipal council hall here on Thursday.

Mr. Manhar received several representations from the workers. Vaddi Bhuvaneswara Rao, president of an SK association based in Chittinagar, in his appeal said that several sanitation workers who were residing in Chittinagar for the past 42 years were unable to get their houses registered.

Murugula Naga said that most of the sanitation workers and scavengers were from Relli community and they continued to work despite ill health. However, most of them had no houses and their colonies had no proper roads and other basic infrastructure, he said.

Other members asked the chairman to ensure that sanitation workers were given security-free loans, housing, scholarships for their children and others for the welfare of their community. They told Mr. Manhar that they were able to get Aadhaar and Ration cards with the help of the Collector and VMC Commissioner after identity cards were issued recently.

Officials warned

Mr. Manhar warned officials and contractors that one would have to face criminal proceedings if manual scavengers were engaged. He said following the directions of the Supreme Court, officials should work towards the eradication of manual scavenging.

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz said 267 manual scavengers had been identified in the district and all of them had been provided financial assistance of ₹40,000 through the National Safai Karamcharis Finance Development Corporation. He said they were given employment through SC Corporation and their children were being sent to government schools.

Mr. Imtiaz said a survey would be conducted soon to verify the reports that there were more manual scavengers in the district.

VMC Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh said 855 posts of sanitation workers were vacant in VMC and 2,984 outsourced staff had been engaged to maintain sanitation in the city. Across the district, there were 1,154 vacancies in the nine urban local bodies. Mr. Manhar asked the officials concerned to fill the vacant posts at the earliest. NCSK secretary Narain Dass and others were present.