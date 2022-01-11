Ryots’ ‘rayabaram’ for MSP for their produce

Vijayawada

11 January 2022

Tenant farmers under the aegis of Krishna District East Tenant Farmers’ Association took out a rally from Kankipadu centre to Civil Supplies Commissioner’s office on Monday.

The padayatra christened as “Rayabaram” was aimed at demanding the State government to purchase the paddy of all varieties at ₹1,470 per 75 kg bag. They submitted a memorandum to the Civil Supplies Commissioner.

Later, association general secretary Maganti Haribabu said the yield had come down this year owing to a variety of reasons.

The government had assured the farmers that it would procure the paddy ₹1,470 per 75 kg bag. Also, it was promised that transportation, coolie charges would also be paid to the farmers. But, the ground reality was something different. The price was not being fixed at many paddy procurement centres and Ryhtu Bharosa Kendras, he said.

The paddy procurement centre staff were suggesting the farmers go to millers to sell their produce, he alleged. The millers were not taking the paddy in the name of broken rice and high moisture content. Hence, the government was requested to take steps to purchase the paddy as it was at a price of ₹1,470 per 75kg bag. The government should keep moisture, etc testing equipment in the reach of RBKs, Mr. Haribabu said.