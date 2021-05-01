RWAs deny entry to outsiders into apartments as cases spike

VIJAYAWADA

01 May 2021 01:06 IST

Many buildings in Vijayawada put up signboards in this regard

Santikiran, a native of Hyderabad, wanted to visit his sister who is living in an apartment at Ramavarappadu in Vijayawada to assist his two nieces as both their parents were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital. But, the apartment welfare association refused him entry, saying outsiders were not allowed.

This is not a stray incident.

The rapid surge in COVID infections has prompted resident welfare associations (RWAs) in the city to implement lockdown-like measures on their premises. The residential societies have also drawn up guidelines to limit the entry of outsiders.

“In view of the surge in cases in the colony, outsiders are not allowed. Please cooperate,” reads a signboard hung on the entrance gate of Lotus Landmark at Ayodhya Nagar.

Many apartments are following the same though they have not put up similar signboards. A large apartment complex near Sri Datta Peetham at Patamata, for instance, has barred the entry of outsiders. The RWA has put a few chairs in the parking lot. The inmates have to come down to the parking lot to see the visitors.

The RWAs, however, claim that the situation is somehow relaxed, with the rules based on government guidelines. The residents say that there has been a lot of change as compared to the first wave of the pandemic last year.

“We ask the residents to follow the basic rules of social distancing, wearing masks and hygiene,” says M. Srinivas Rao, a resident of Varsha Apartment near Satyanarayanapuram.

Precautionary measures

D.V.S. Ramana Kumar, a resident of Indira Apartment says that they are insisting on everyone coming inside the apartment sanitising themselves and wearing masks. Explicitly, there is no bar on entry of outsiders, he says.

The associations are doing their best to follow the government guidelines to contain the spread of the virus. “We understand that the people in the apartments need domestic help. Cooperation from the residents is the most important aspect during these tough times,” says an owner of a flat.

Quoting his experiences, Krishna Prasad Abhishek, a resident of Mutyalampadu, says that he visited his friend’s apartment at Patamata recently. “The visitors are not allowed there. The security guard sends a message to the inmates that they have a visitor. I had to meet him (friend) near the gate,” he says.

Tax Payers Association (TPA) president M.V. Anjaneyulu says that it is not correct on the part of RWAs to restrict the entry of outsiders, more particularly the relatives of the residents. When a positive case is reported, the surrounding area can be disinfected frequently.

“The associations cannot ostracise an affected family. It is harassment and causes trauma to everyone in the family. Instead, the RWAs can help by providing provisions or any medical supply, to the family. Just leave it at their doorstep. Don’t enter the premises,” he says.