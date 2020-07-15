Vijayawada

RTC limitedperiod offer

People who had booked tickets to travel by APSRTC buses from March 20 to April 19 but could not get them cancelled due to the lockdown, can do it now.

RTC Executive Director (Operations) K.B. Reddy said the tickets can be cancelled now from July 15 to 29 (15 days). Mr. Reddy said the full amount would be refunded at any of the RTC counters or the authorised ticket booking counters.

