RTC introduces electronic TIMs on pilot basis in Krishna

The A.P. State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has introduced electronic Ticket Issuing Machines (TIMs) in city bus depots in Krishna district as a pilot project.
A statement released here on Tuesday said that initially it was given to the conductors of Governorpet-I Depot, and based on their feedback, small alterations were made before putting them to use across the district.
Designed by ‘Chalo’ company, the equipment had been supplied free of cost to the APSRTC by the firm, which wanted to demonstrate its work. No technology network or server is needed to use the machine.
Smart cards
The firm, in collaboration with the APSRTC, also designed smart cards, which would be given to the passengers free of cost for the first three months.
