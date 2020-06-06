Vijayawada

Rs.27 lakh seized on AP-TS bordersWITH PHOTO

The Krishna district police recovered ₹27 lakh being transported in a car, at a check-post on Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border on Saturday.

One person, who was transporting the unaccounted cash from Kothagudem to Guntur, was taken into custody. As he failed to produce any receipts, police seized the cash which would be handed over to Income Tax department, said Krishna district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu.

₹31 lakh seized

In another seizure, the police, during vehicle check up at Model Guest House, near Kanakadurga temple, seized ₹31 lakh being transported without any valid documents.

They seized a two-wheeler and took a person into custody in this connection. The cash and the bike rider were handed over to police for further investigation, said One Town CI P. Venkateswarlu.

