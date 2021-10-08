Row over another religion’s broadcast at Durga temple; police registers case

VIJAYAWADA

08 October 2021 15:18 IST

A television channel reportedly played the activities of another religion which irritated some devotees.

Mild tensions arose near Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvala Devastanam when a private television channel, which had arranged an LED screen to telecast the Dasara Utsavams, reportedly propagated another religion on Thursday.

The television channel organisers, who were telecasting the Durga festivities atop Indrakeeladri, and at other places in the vicinity of the temple, suddenly played the activities of another religion which irritated the devotees.

A devotee hurled a stone at the LED screen installed near Model Guest House, located on the banks of Krishna River.

Advertising

Advertising

The screen was damaged and a few other devotees had an argument over the telecast.

The police, who were deployed at the guest house and other points, rushed to the spot and pacified the devotees. They stopped the telecast at the temple and brought the situation under control.

One Town CI P. Venkateswarlu said that the Temple Executive Officer D. Bramaramba has lodged a complaint on the issue and a case has been registered against C-Channel, Keerthi Creations, and other organisations.

“We are in the process of identifying the CCTV footage and a detailed investigation is on. However, no arrests have been made so far,” Mr. Venkateswarlu told The Hindu on Friday.