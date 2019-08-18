Rotarians to pedal 8,000 km for a cause

Two Rotarians from Kerala, Fayis K.V. and Ajith K.K., on a trans-Asian bicycle expedition, exhorted the members of the GenX to scrupulously follow traffic rules.

The number of road accidents was on the rise only because of all sorts of violation of traffic rules. The students should take the lead in following the traffic rules, they said during a brief interaction with the students of Gowtham Model School here on Saturday.

They also told the students to step up awareness on polio with a view to eradicating it.

Rotarians led by Rotary Club of Ongole Central president M. Kondaiah felicitated the duo, who will be cycling 8,000 km from Malabar to Singapore covering seven nations.