September 08, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A thief, who came to a jewellery shop at Challapalli in Krishna district managed to escape with gold ornaments on September 8.

The thief asked the staff to show gold rings in the Swathi Jewellery Shop, and when the boy was trying to display the rings, the accused escaped with a jewellery box.

Following a complaint, the Challapalli police registered a case and were trying to trace the accused through CCTV footage.