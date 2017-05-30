Roads being improved to global standards

The Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department is in advanced stages of devising a strategy to improve the quality of nearly 14,800 km of State Highways (SH), Major District Roads (MDR) and Other District Roads (ODR) to bring down their score on the International Roughness Index (IRI) from the present 5.2 - 4.7 to 4 – 3.5 in 10 years and comply later with the global norm of skid resistance.

At the moment, the R&B Department is racing against time to meet the June 15 deadline for making all its roads pothole-free as per the instructions of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

To achieve these long and short-term goals, the department has got the A.P. Road Management System (APRMS) developed by AECOM India, which has already come up with its recommendations for 10 districts (Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor).

The plans for Anantapur, Kurnool and Kadapa are expected to be made ready by the end of June.

Dwelling on these details in a State-level workshop on ‘Action Plan for Development and Maintenance of R&B Roads using APRMS’ organised by the R&B Department, A.P. Road Development Corporation (APRDC) and engineering consultants AECOM here on Monday, Principal Secretary (Transport, roads and buildings) Sumita Dawra said the APRMS was a computerised system being used for ‘managing’ State highways and major district roads as ‘assets’ and it was linked to GIS that comprises data gathered down to the ODR.

The R&B Department and its partners have prepared a basic road inventory .

R&B Engineer-in-Chief (administration and SH) G. Jagannadha Rao said APRMS gave a scientific dimension to the construction and maintenance of roads by eliminating any scope for archaic processes.

Political priorities

He observed that the R&B officials often came under pressure to develop roads as per political priorities.

AECOM Associate Director Vijaya Kumar said the APRMS would eventually set the stage for daily maintenance of expressways and upkeep of major roads every two weeks and minor roads once every two months like it is practised in countries like Singapore and the United Kingdom. R&B Engineer-in-Chief P. Subbaraya Sarma and APRDC Managing Director Y. Rajeev Reddy were among those present.