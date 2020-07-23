Rise in anti-social activities spurs police officers into action

With anti-social elements stepping up their activities and creating law and order problem in the limits of the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate, the police started tracking the movements of rowdy sheeters, history sheeters and other trouble mongers.

Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu directed Station House Officers (SHOs), sector Sub-Inspectors, intelligence and special branch personnel to step up informant network and keep a tab on rowdy elements.

Official warns of action

Action would be taken against the officers who neglect law and order in their limits, the Commissioner warned.

He directed the police to do counselling, intensify patrolling, vehicle checking at all major junctions and all entrances leading to the city. Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and SHOs were asked to conduct meetings with Colonies, Apartments and Residents Welfare Associations.

“In all, 459 rowdy sheeters and 518 law and order suspects are there in Vijayawada. Five criminals have been externed from the city to maintain law and order,” Mr. Srinivasulu told The Hindu.

Patamata incident

The Patamata group clash, that took place in Thotavaari Veedhi for domination, brought to the fore the rowdy activities in the city. The police, who swung into action, rounded up 58 persons in the case so far, and launched a hunt to nab the remaining accused.

Two groups headed by Thota Sandeep and Koduru Manikanta alias Pandu, clashed with lethal weapons in an open place on May 30, over settlement between two builders. While Sandeep died, more than 10 persons suffered injuries.

“More than 20 persons of the two groups attacked each other with knives, iron rods, surgical blades, sticks and boulders in the residential area causing panic among the locals. All the accused were under the influence of alcohol and ganja,” said an investigation officer.

Patamata CI R. Suresh Reddy said counselling was given to about 500 youth after the group clash. Nearly 40 students, who were addicted to ganja and drugs, and their parents were summoned and counselled, the CI said. “We arrested aides of both groups. Few more accused will be arrested in the case. Instructions have been given to check ganja and drug peddlers in the Commissionerate limits,” the Police Commissioner said.