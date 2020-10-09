Rich tributes paid to Ram Vilas Paswan

GUNTUR

09 October 2020 23:22 IST

Leaders recall his services to the Dalit communities

Dalit leaders, cutting across political parties, paid rich tributes to Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan at a meeting held at Ambedkar Bhavan here on Friday. Mr. Paswan died in New Delhi on Thursday.

Member of Legislative Council Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad said that Paswan emerged as an undisputed leader of the Dalit community, for whose progress he fought for nearly five decades. Paswan was also instrumental in bringing in several legislative acts for the uplift and economic progress of Dalit community.

Stating that Paswan had worked under six Prime Ministers and was also instrumental in implementing the Mandal Commission report, he said that his life and times were also a role model for many aspiring Dalit leaders.

Former Minister Nakka Ananda Babu said it was due to Paswan’s efforts, that the then V.P. Singh Government decided to declare the birthday of Dr. B.R Ambedkar as a national holiday.

Former MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar said that Paswan had left an indelible mark on national politics and added that had Paswan become rime Minister, the lives of Dalits would have undergone a tremendous change.

Chairman of Agricultural Market Committee, Guntur, Chandragiri Yesuratnam said that the death of . Paswan was a huge loss to the Dalit and marginalised communities.

Dalit leaders Maddirala Joseph Emmanuel, Dalit Bahujan Front leaders Korivi Vinay Kumar, VCK Party state president N.J Vidya Sagar, and other leaders were present.