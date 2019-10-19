RGUKT N-IIIT students win prize in rally car design in Thar Desert

Students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Nuzvid IIIT, won prizes in the Rally Car Design Challenge (RCDC) held in Thar Desert, Rajasthan.

The team ‘RGUKTN-RAVENCLAW’ comprising 34 students of the varsity’s Automobile Club performed in RCDC and won best innovation award and second prize for the entire static events in Tier-1 extreme category, said IIIT Director D. Suryachandra Rao.

Competitions were held from October 3 to 5 at Bikaner in Rajasthan. RCDC was a three-day event, and the vehicles designed by RGUKT students passed technical inspection, brake and acceleration and manoeuvrability tests. The students participated in three categories, Tier-1 Extreme, Tier-2 Endurance and Tier-3 Quad, Prof. Rao said.

“RGUKTN-RAVENCLAW was the first team from Telugu States to participate in RCDC India under Tier-1 Extreme category. Students designed a double seater all terrain vehicle on their own,” the Director said.

RGUKT Chancellor K.C. Reddy complimented team captain T. Linga Raju and vice-captain J. Charles Finny of Mechanical department, faculty Sk. Ahamed Basha, U. Pavani, P. Shyam and Y. Naidu Babu for the achievement.

The students thanked university alumni cell, AP State Skill Development Corporation, Andhra Pradesh Science City, Rotary Club, Nuzvid, and Efftronics, who sponsored for the team for the competitions.

Prof. Reddy said that 11 students of N-IIIT had been selected for the National-level School Games Federation (SGF). They participated in the AP School Games Federation, held at Kadapa district, from October 6 to 8.

The students will participate in the under-19 SGF, to be conducted at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, from November 4 to 8, the Director said.