RGUKT alumni settle forplum jobs, higher studies

Many students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), who completed their six-year integrated engineering courses in Nuzvid IIIT, have either secured jobs in reputed multi-national companies or pursuing research programmes, through scholarships, in foreign universities.

Kolli Meena Kumari, a graduate in civil engineering from the university in 2014, is pursuing Ph.D in the same course at Philipps-Universitat, Marburg, Germany.

Ms. Kumari, a native of Kamannavalasa village in Vizianagaram district, participated in training on ‘Basics of Remote Sensing, GIS and Global Navigation Satellite System at IITS, Dehradun, and presented many research papers.

Another alumnus, Mani Kumar Adari of Chintalagraharam village in Visakhapatnam, has been working as a software development engineer in Amazon Web Services AI, Seattle, Washington in US for the past four years.

“Earlier I worked for large-scale trading platform team in Amazon Hyderabad. I used to spend time on improving my algorithmic problem solving skills through competitive programming websites and artificial intelligence topics”, said Mr. Mani and thanked the RGUKT management for grooming him up as a good engineer.

Malireddy Rajashekar Reddy, a graduate in Computer Science Engineering (CSE) in Nuzvid IIIT, is hailed as an expert in designing computer programmes. A native of Nunnavari Chintala in Nellore district and son of a farmer, the student received laurels from his teachers when he developed ‘online leave management system’ for IIIT students, while he was in second year of the course.

He did internship in Andhra Smart Village Project in University of Berkely and now, he is planning on developing Mee Buddy company.

Another student Srikakulam Haribabu of 2009-2015 batch, who completed Material and Metallurgy Engineering in IIIT, is working as Scientific-D Officer in Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research.

Haribabu’s brother, S. Kiran Babu, who graduated in Material and Metallurgy Engineering during 2011-17, completed M.Tech in Germany.

He is pursuing Ph.D in Max Planck Institute for Iron Research, Germany, IIIT Director D. Suryachandra Rao said.

Many students, who completed engineering from Nuzvid IIIT, secured jobs in various reputed MNCs across the globs and some landed in government companies in Andhra Pradesh and other States, said IIIT Administrative Officer T. Sunil Bhagawat.