Retired Justice Ambati Lakshmana Rao was an altruist and a legalist to the core, says SC Judge

Published - November 24, 2024 06:06 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Retired Justice Lakshmana Rao passed away in October

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Supreme Court Judge Justice S.V.N. Bhatti paying tributes to Justice (retired) Ambati Lakshmana Rao, who passed away recently, at a meeting in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Justice S.V.N. Bhatti of Supreme Court extolled the virtues of Justice (retired) Ambati Lakshmana Rao, former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court (HC), calling him an altruist as an individual and a legal luminary who set new benchmarks in the profession. 

Paying tributes to Justice Lakshmana Rao at a commemoration meeting organised by Citizens for Democracy (CFD) at Sarvottama Trust Library on Saturday, Justice Bhatti said Justice Lakshmana Rao, who passed away in October 2024, was a legalist to the core but he was at the same time conscious of the dynamics in society. 

His commitment to upholding the rule of law was unflinching and he pioneered the Red Cross movement and consumer protectionism among a host of service activities.

“Justice Lakshmana Rao was a man of impeccable character. He was never harsh to junior advocates. He always protected the rights of the poor and the underprivileged within the legal framework,” he said.  

CFD Chairman and retired Judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court, Justice G. Bhavani Prasad, CFD secretary and former State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar made the opening remarks. 

A.P. High Court Judges R. Raghunandan Rao, Nyapathy Vijay, Nimmagadda Venkateswarlu, N. Jayasurya and Kiranmayee Mandava, former Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam, A.P. High Court Advocates’ Association president K. Chidambaram and Additional Advocate General E. Sambasiva Pratap, retired IAS officer P.V. Ramesh and others took part in the programme.

