Residents step out in scores to witness solar eclipse

Scores of people gathered at the Prakasam Barrage here on Thursday to witness the annular solar eclipse, which occurred roughly from 8.14 a.m. to 11.24 a.m.
People of all ages, from youngsters to senior citizens gathered at the Prakasam Barrage and P.B. Siddhartha college to witness the celestial spectacle.
The Jana Vigana Vedika, Andhra Pradesh, an organisation which creates awareness among the people about the importance of science in daily life, took the opportunity to conduct an awareness campaign on this occasion. The organisation aimed to debunk the prevalent myths associated with the solar eclipse.
“We have provided people with eclipse glasses with an ISO 12312-2 international standard certification ,” said Jampa Kishore Kumar, State president of the vedika.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.