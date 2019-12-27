Residents step out in scores to witness solar eclipse

Scores of people gathered at the Prakasam Barrage here on Thursday to witness the annular solar eclipse, which occurred roughly from 8.14 a.m. to 11.24 a.m.

People of all ages, from youngsters to senior citizens gathered at the Prakasam Barrage and P.B. Siddhartha college to witness the celestial spectacle.

The Jana Vigana Vedika, Andhra Pradesh, an organisation which creates awareness among the people about the importance of science in daily life, took the opportunity to conduct an awareness campaign on this occasion. The organisation aimed to debunk the prevalent myths associated with the solar eclipse.

“We have provided people with eclipse glasses with an ISO 12312-2 international standard certification ,” said Jampa Kishore Kumar, State president of the vedika.