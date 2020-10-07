Report groundnut crop damage to be sent to govt.

Excess rainfall has reduced the crop yield to half

Severe damage to groundnut crop in Anantapur district due to excess rainfall has raised concerns among agriculture scientists, farmers’ welfare bodies and farmers.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, taking into account these reports pouring in for the past fortnight, visited Ramapuram in Obulapuram Panchayat of Bathalapalli mandal to discern the ground reality of the crop, which has been failing for the majority number of years in the past three decades.

During his interaction with a farmer T. Ramanjaneyulu in the village, the Collector was told that against the normal yield of 10 to 12 bags, this year it has come down to five to six bags at the most due to the rot set in. A standard bag of groundnut is 40 kg and 5 bags translates to 240 kg per acre and 576 kg per hectare.

According to agriculture scientists, 700 kg per hectare was an economically viable crop yield. Mr. Chandrudu told farmers and farm labourers in the village, while sharing a cup of coffee with them, that he would get the fact verified on the groundnut crop and send a report to the State government if the yield was lower than the average.