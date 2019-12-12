Repay amount spent on Polavaram: Andhra Pradesh

The YSR Congress Party has appealed to the Centre to reimburse the amount spent by the Andhra Pradesh government on construction of the Polavaram project and also release at the earliest the pending grant amount.

In a representation made by Party MPs V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and P.V. Mithun Reddy, in a representation to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, they sought reimbursement of ₹5,103 crore the State had borrowed to spend on construction of the Polavaram project without any further delay and also release the approved grant of revised estimates of ₹55,548.87 crore. The leaders also sought a robust system in place to ensure that the expenditure incurred by Andhra Pradesh on the project construction is reimbursed within 15 days.

Drawing the Finance Minister’s attention to the revenue deficit grant, they requested for release of the revenue deficit grant of ₹18,969.26 crore to Andhra Pradesh.

Special package

Pointing to the fact that the Special Package to Andhra Pradesh along the lines of Bundelkhand Special Package in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh was estimated on the basis of per district expenditure, the YSRCP leaders said per capita allocation to Andhra Pradesh was ₹400 per head, as against ₹4,000 per head for Bundelkhand and Kalahandi.

They said of the special assistance of ₹50 crore per year for each of the seven districts (north coastal region and Rayalaseema region) for six years, amounting to ₹2,100 crore, the Centre had released only ₹1,050 crore so far. They said measures should be initiated to expedite payment of the remaining funds.

GST dues

Informing the Union Finance Minister that Andhra Pradesh had been suffering GST revenue loss of ₹1,605 crore since August this year, the YSRCP leaders urged the Centre to release GST loss to the State, if any, once in two months. They pointed to the fact that the State was to receive the amount for August and September, which was supposed to have been paid in October and for October and November that was to be paid to the State by December 10.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh was facing acute financial crisis, they urged the Finance Minister to ensure release of the GST dues of ₹1,605 crore at the earliest.