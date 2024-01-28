Renovated seminar hall opened at Guntur GGH psychiatry department

January 28, 2024 08:33 am | Updated 08:33 am IST - GUNTUR

A renovated seminar hall in the Department of Psychiatry at Government General Hospital in Guntur was inaugurated by Nannapaneni Sadasiva Rao, executive vice-president, Natco Trust, on January 26.

Dr V. Venkata Kiran, associate professor at the psychiatry department, informed in a press release on Saturday that Dr Y. Kiran Kumar, Superintendent of GGH, thanked Natco for extending support for the renovation of the seminar hall.

Dr. Venkata Kiran said that the number of psychologically disturbed persons has been increasing in society. Hence, he observed that there is a dire need to expand the psychiatry department in the present scenario.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Andhra Pradesh, the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) is located in Vizag and Kadapa.

There is a lacuna in coastal districts. One IMH in coastal districts would fill the gap, he hoped.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.