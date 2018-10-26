Vijayawada

Renovated citizen services centre opens

Mayor Koneru Sreedhar and VMC Commissioner J. Nivas at the renovated Pura Seva Kendram in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Mayor Koneru Sreedhar and VMC Commissioner J. Nivas at the renovated Pura Seva Kendram in Vijayawada on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: V RAJU.

more-in

Counters with 17 services set up at the VMC office

Mayor Koneru Sreedhar and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner J. Nivas on Thursday inaugurated the renovated Pura Seva Kendram (citizen services centre) with 21 counters.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sreedhar said that previously the centre was in a bad shape but now sported a new look and had proper facilities for the public.

He called upon people to make use of the centre by availing themselves of services of the VMC under one roof and also report problems related to basic amenities.

Mr. Nivas said that the centre will be soon equipped with an air-conditioning facility. He said counters for 17 services including dangerous and offensive trade licences, births and deaths certification, grievance redressal and help desks were opened.

VMC Additional Commissioner (General) D. Chandra Sekhar, Chief Engineer P. Adiseshu and Additional Commissioner (Projects) Sarada Devi were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 10:29:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/renovated-citizen-services-centre-opens/article25326774.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY