Renovated citizen services centre opens

Mayor Koneru Sreedhar and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner J. Nivas on Thursday inaugurated the renovated Pura Seva Kendram (citizen services centre) with 21 counters.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sreedhar said that previously the centre was in a bad shape but now sported a new look and had proper facilities for the public.
He called upon people to make use of the centre by availing themselves of services of the VMC under one roof and also report problems related to basic amenities.
Mr. Nivas said that the centre will be soon equipped with an air-conditioning facility. He said counters for 17 services including dangerous and offensive trade licences, births and deaths certification, grievance redressal and help desks were opened.
VMC Additional Commissioner (General) D. Chandra Sekhar, Chief Engineer P. Adiseshu and Additional Commissioner (Projects) Sarada Devi were present.
