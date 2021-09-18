Renal angioplasty, stenting performed on 76-year-old in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA

18 September 2021 09:12 IST

Patient recovered completely, say Ramesh Hospitals doctors

A team of doctors at Ramesh Hospitals had performed ‘renal angioplasty and stenting’ successfully on 76-year-old Maru, a doctor, recently.

The medical team involved in the procedure comprised cardiologists P. Srinivas and N. Raja Ramesh, nephrologist Yelanati Ramesh, and medical director and chief anaesthesiologist Pavuluri Srinivasa Rao.

The team members, along with Ramesh Hospitals management consultant M.C. Das, Dr. Samaram, former national president of IMA, and Dr. Maru, disclosed details of the procedure at a press conference here on Friday.

They said that Dr. Maru was brought to the hospital in a very critical condition with high blood pressure, fluid in the lung and acute breathing trouble. Her clinical condition was initially diagnosed as high BP (hypertension) induced heart failure. Immediate attempts at CT Coronary Angiogram revealed fairly healthy coronary arteries. As she continued to be in persistent heart failure, renal angiogram was performed. A 90% block in the left renal artery was noted to be the culprit lesion, the doctors said.

Dr. Raja Ramesh said renal angioplasty and stenting was performed successfully following which her clinical condition stabilised and the uncontrolled hypertension, lung edema and other complications settled.

“Usually, stents are placed in heart-related problems. But, in this case, stenting was performed for better functioning of the kidney. Dr. Maru recovered from the critical condition completely,” he said.

Dr. Samaram said timely medical intervention at the hospital saved his sister, Dr. Maru.