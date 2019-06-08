‘Release fresh key for IIT-JEE’

The answer key for Paper-I and Paper-II of IIT-JEE Advanced-2019 exam, released on June 4 by IIT Roorkee, which conducted the exam, is creating confusion among students, said Ramesh Babu P, Director of FITJEE, Vijayawada.
In a statement released on Friday, Mr. Ramesh Babu said there was confusion with regard to the ‘numerical value’ questions, as the answers of the students did not match with that of the key uploaded in the official website of the institution. He said since it was a highly competitive exam and each mark could make a difference, IIT-Roorkee should release a fresh key, including all ‘possible’ answers to all the questions, keeping the larger interest of the students in mind.
