Regular check-up can prevent kidney disease, says expert

‘Timely detection can ensure full recovery’

Children are prone to glomerular diseases (glomerulus are filtering units of kidneys) which are an indication for early stage of kidney diseases, and the disease may be hereditary too.

Kidney diseases in children can be identified early by screening urine and blood, particularly if they have pedal edema and facial puffiness.

In Japan, kids are screened at regular intervals (before joining school) by nephrologists even if they have no symptoms, so that the disease can be detected at an early stage, said Dr. Ramesh Yelanati, consultant nephrologist and transplant physician at Ramesh Hospitals, Vijayawada.

Kidney disease comes on silently, and by the time symptoms are noticed, it is often too late. Prompt treatment and awareness can save patients from permanent kidney failure, Dr. Ramesh said on Wednesday, adding that several awareness programmes have been arranged to mark World Kidney Day on March 11.

As of today, serum creatinine is the only best available marker for kidney disease. However, a well performed urine analysis can detect kidney disease at a very early stage, even before any rise in serum creatinine, he said.

Dr. Ramesh said that failure of kidneys will affect multiple organs and the organ systems, primarily the bone and heart, which will fail.

In fact, many kidney patients die of heart-related ailments even before they reach the stage of dialysis.

In India, chronic kidney disease was the eighth leading cause of death. The average life span of a patient on dialysis is 5-10 years with the best of facilities and care. But many of them die very early due to lack of proper treatment, donors, comorbidities and infections.

Compared to the last ten years, kidney transplant programmes in India and in Andhra Pradesh have picked up and are going well, the nephrologist said.