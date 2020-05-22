Vijayawada

Refund for cancelled rail tickets from May 25

The Indian Railways will refund money to passengers who booked advanced reservation tickets for which train services were cancelled due to lockdown from March 22.

Money will be refunded through Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters from May 25. Passengers have been requested not to rush to the counters, and follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

In all, 90 PRS counters have been opened in 82 locations across the South Central Railway (SCR). Full refund would given for the passengers who booked tickets through PRS counters, SCR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Ch. Rakesh said on Friday.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 11:29:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/refund-for-cancelled-rail-tickets-from-may-25/article31653949.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY