Refund for cancelled rail tickets from May 25

The Indian Railways will refund money to passengers who booked advanced reservation tickets for which train services were cancelled due to lockdown from March 22.

Money will be refunded through Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters from May 25. Passengers have been requested not to rush to the counters, and follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

In all, 90 PRS counters have been opened in 82 locations across the South Central Railway (SCR). Full refund would given for the passengers who booked tickets through PRS counters, SCR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Ch. Rakesh said on Friday.