Recruitment tests for ward, village secretariats from September 20

13 August 2020 07:53 IST

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR&RD) Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has said that examinations for recruiting employees for the ward and village secretariats will be held from September 20.

He stated this in a review meeting on filling the vacancies in the secretariats, in which Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Principal Secretary (PR&RD) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Commissioner M. Girija Sankar and other top officials participated.

Mr. Reddy said about 10 lakh candidates were expected to write the examinations that would be held for a week from the given date. Arrangements were being made for up to 5,000 examination centres.

He instructed the officials to conduct the examinations in a transparent manner and ensure that the candidates kept social distance while appearing for the examinations.