Vijayawada

Recruitment tests for ward, village secretariats from September 20

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR&RD) Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has said that examinations for recruiting employees for the ward and village secretariats will be held from September 20.

He stated this in a review meeting on filling the vacancies in the secretariats, in which Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Principal Secretary (PR&RD) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Commissioner M. Girija Sankar and other top officials participated.

Mr. Reddy said about 10 lakh candidates were expected to write the examinations that would be held for a week from the given date. Arrangements were being made for up to 5,000 examination centres.

He instructed the officials to conduct the examinations in a transparent manner and ensure that the candidates kept social distance while appearing for the examinations.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 13, 2020 7:57:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/recruitment-tests-for-ward-village-secretariats-from-september-20/article32340884.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story