Recoveries pick up in south coastal Andhra

Testing for COVID in progress in Ongole on Wednesday. Till now, 4.76 lakh persons have undergone testing in Prakasam.

NELLORE/ONGOLE

07 October 2020 23:44 IST

631 new infections in Nellore, Prakasam

The COVID situation improved further in south coastal Andhra Pradesh as number of fatalities and fresh cases came down, while number of recoveries picked up in the last 24 hours.

With four more deaths, three in Nellore and one in Prakasam, the combined toll in the two districts increased slightly to 967. Of this, Prakasam district accounted for 506 deaths and Nellore district for 461, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Wednesday night.

The number of persons discharged from hospitals was more by over 500 when compared to fresh admissions in the two districts. While 631 persons tested positive for the disease in the two districts in the last 24 hours, 1,145 persons were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday. The recovered persons expressed their gratitude to the health professionals who attended to them 24 x7.

Active cases

So far, over one lakh of the 1.09 lakh positive cases in the two districts have recovered with the tireless efforts of doctors, nurses and lab technicians. The number of fresh cases in Nellore district came down further to 367 from 451 the previous day. With this the cumulative confirmed cases stood at 57,013. As many as 521 patients were cured of the disease during the period, bringing down the number of active cases in the district to 3,725. So far, 53,288 patients had recovered from the illness in the district.

New cases in Prakasam district declined to 264 from 580 on the previous day. The number of active cases dropped to 4,611 as 624 patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours.

More than 600 of the over 1,000 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across Prakasam district were provided with oxygen/ventilator support. Over 5,000 patients tested negative for the disease during the period. As many as 4.76 lakh patients had been subjected to testing for COVID-19 in the district so far.