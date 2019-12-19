‘Record 16 Bills passed in a single day’

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday said the Assembly had created a record by passing 16 Bills in a single day.

Addressing the media, the Minister said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been rolling out welfare schemes for comprehensive development of various sections of society.

Criticising TDP national president and Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, he said, while the government was appreciated by everybody for introducing the Disha Bill, which envisages safety and protection of girls and women, the Opposition walked out of the Assembly when it was being passed.

He said it was ridiculous on the part of Mr. Naidu to term as ‘Tuglaq rule’ the Chief Minister’s move to have three Capitals for decentralisation of development.

He said that Mr. Naidu had lost the trust of the people, and now even his MLAs did not have faith in him.

“That’s precisely why not even half of his 23 legislators attended the Assembly session,” he added.

Calling the Chief Minister a visionary, the Minister said his idea to establish three Capitals was aimed at equal progress of all regions.