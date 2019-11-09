Ready for debate on AgriGold, says Appireddy

YSRCP senior leader and Agrigold Badhitula Basata Committee state president Lella Appireddy has dared TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu for an open debate on the allegations in the Agrigold Chit Fund case.

“Is it not a fact that Mr. Naidu, then as Chief Minister, tried to strike a deal with AgriGold chairman Seetharam Avvas , Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra in the presence of Samajawadi Party leader Amar Singh in New Delhi on April 3, 2018 to close the case? It is only after the deal was scrapped that Essel Group filed an affidavit in the court. While hiding the facts, both Mr. Naidu and his son, Lokesh, are spreading canards against the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Mr. Reddy said at a press conference here on Friday.

He lauded the initiative of the State Government in coming to the rescue of victims of AgriGold by allotting ₹264 crore to be given away in phases.

Lashing out against Mr. Lokesh, Mr. Appireddy said the former had been accused of trying to gobble up the prime properties of AgriGold in the guise of auction by the courts.