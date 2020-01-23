RBKs will address all needs of farmers: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Wednesday that the Rythu Bharosa Kendralu (RBK) to be established alongside the village secretariats in a phased manner would serve as a one-stop centre to address all the needs of farmers. “The RBKs will have Agri Input Shops and Farmer Knowledge Centres that offer services such as sale of quality seed, fertilizers, pesticides, animal and fish feed, animal medicines, training centre with support of agriculture and allied sector officials, mini soil testing lab, library, seed testing, farm equipment for rent, natural farming demonstration and animal health cards,” Mr. Reddy said, intervening in a short discussion on the Rythu Bharosa scheme in the Assembly.
“In the first phase, by the end of February, 3,300 RBKs will be established, and the number will increase to 7,300 by April and 11,158 by kharif season,” Mr. Reddy added.
