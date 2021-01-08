R&B Department to undertake works worth ₹6,400 crore

New Development Bank and the govt. will share the cost on 70:30 basis, says Minister

Minister for Roads and Buildings M. Sankara Narayana on Thursday said the department has proposed to undertake the Andhra Pradesh Mandal Connectivity and Rural Connectivity Improvement Project (APMCRCIP) and the A.P. Roads and Bridges Reconstruction Project (APRBRP) at a cost of ₹6,400 crore.

At a media conference, the Minister said each project would cost ₹3,200 crore and the financial assistance would be extended by the New Development Bank (NDB) on a 70:30 sharing (NDB-70% and State-30 %) basis.

The idea is to provide double-lane connectivity from the district headquarters to the mandal headquarters and their adjoining ones. Widening of roads in a stretch of 3,104 kms, and construction and reconstruction of 479 bridges have also been proposed to be undertaken as part of the projects.

Administrative sanction

“Administrative sanction for ₹2,978 crore has been given for the first phase of works pertaining to improvement of roads in a stretch of 1,243 kms. Tenders have been invited after judicial preview. Through reverse tendering, a sum of ₹85.43 crore was saved in the first phase of works,” said the Minister.

The Letters of Authorisation have been issued for all 13 packages and the first phase of works would be grounded in February, he said, adding that preparation of DPRs for the second phase of works were nearing completion.

As per the guidelines, the State government has to complete the tendering process for at least 30 % of the project cost before entering into loan agreements with the NDB. The Roads and Buildings Department has completed the tendering process for the first phase, representing works to the tune of 45% of the project cost.

The State government, the Centre and the NDB signed loan agreements for the projects on Wednesday. The Minister said that this was the biggest ever ‘externally-aided project’ taken up in the State in the road sector.

All-weather connectivity

The two projects are expected to improve mobility and connectivity to the socio-economic centers, enhance transport efficiency, improve riding safety and quality, and provide all-weather accessibility for the road users. The projects will ensure connectivity between the adjoining mandal headquarters and the rural areas. The projects will also have a positive impact on employment generation, he added.

Principal Secretary (Roads and Buildings) M. T. Krishna Babu and other officials were also present on the occasion.