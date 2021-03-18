Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi elected as 12th Mayor of Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA

18 March 2021 20:58 IST

Bellam Durga is Deputy Mayor; Mayor aspirant absent for oath-taking

Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi was unanimously elected as the 12th Mayor of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation at the first council meeting held post declaration of municipal election results here on Thursday.

Bellam Durga has also been unanimously elected as Deputy Mayor. All the 64 corporator-elects but one were sworn in by the presiding officer and Collector A.Md. Imtiaz in the presence of VMC Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh.

The YSRCP State leadership had announced the names of Ms. Lakhsmi and Ms. Durga dashing the hopes of many mayoral aspirants and city leaders who supported them. Mayoral aspirant Bandi Punyaseela, a second-time corporator and former YSRCP floor leader in the VMC Council, who won from the 34th division, did not show up for the meeting and abstained from taking the oath and election.

Ms. Lakshmi, who is the fifth woman Mayor, has been elected as Corporator from the 46th municipal division which was reserved for BC Women category. For the 38-year-old, it was the first term as Corporator as well. Her educational qualification is Class X and she is a businesswoman by profession, as per official information. She hails from the Chittinagar area.

Ms. Durga won the 15th municipal ward against a lone contestant from Jana Sena Party. The 36-year-old is also a first-time corporator and a businesswoman and a graduate. Another Deputy Mayor would be elected soon.

Ex-Officio members of the council Minister and Vijayawada West MLA Velampalli Srinivas and Central MLA Malladi Vishnu congratulated newly elected Mayor and Deputy mayor.