Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi elected as 12th Mayor of Vijayawada

Vijayawada

18 March 2021 14:41 IST

Bellam Durga was unanimously elected as the Deputy Mayor

Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi has been unanimously elected as the 12th Mayor of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) at the first council meeting held after the declaration of municipal election results, here on Thursday.

Bellam Durga was unanimously elected as the Deputy Mayor.

All the 64 new corporators except one were sworn in by the presiding officer and Krishna district Collector A.Md. Imtiaz.

Advertising

Advertising

The YSR Congress Party's (YSRCP) selection of Ms. Lakhsmi and Ms. Durga for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts dashed the hopes of some leaders.

Mayor aspirant Bandi Punyaseela, a second time corporator and former YSRCP floor leader who won from the 34th division, did not show up to the call by the presiding officer to take oath.

Ms. Bhagya Lakshmi has been elected as corporator from the 46th division which was reserved for the BC women category. It is her first term as the corporator as well. Her educational qualification is Class X and she is a businesswoman by profession, as per official information. She hails from Chittinagar area.

Ms. Bellam Durga won the 15th municipal ward. She is also a first - time corporator and a businesswoman with graduation as the educational qualification