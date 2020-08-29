Rayalaseema lift scheme: State gets a shot in the arm

In what could be termed as a major relief to the State government, the Union government has submitted an affidavit before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) stating that prior environmental clearance was not required for the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS).
The Union Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF), in the affidavit filed on Friday, said that the RLIS does not attract the provisions of EIA 2006 notification. "The RLIS is not a new project and does not involve any additional culturable command area. It is neither the irrigation project nor the power generation component is involved. The project will also not qualify under expansion and modernisation of existing projects as for the purpose of fresh EC. So it can be inferred that the scheme does not fall under any category listed in the schedule of EIA notification," the Union government said.
The NGT is hearing a petition filed by Gavinola Srinivas of Telangana seeking environmental clearances for the scheme. Advocate General Ramachandra Rao laid arguments on behalf of the Telangana government.
It may be noted that the NGT had constituted a committee under the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF), which had submitted a report stating that “Prima facie requirement of prior environment clearance is not applicable” for the said project as it was not a new one and was only a supplementing mechanism to tap the assured share of Krishna water for the parched Rayalaseema districts.
Following the report, the tribunal reserved its final order.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath