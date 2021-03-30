Ramesh Hospitals inks MoU with Prashanth Hospital

Ramesh Hospitals has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Prashanth Hospital for extending treatment for urology ailments.

Ramesh Hospitals medical director Dr. Pavuluri Srinivas Rao, senior nephrologist Dr. Y. Ramesh and general manager Dr. Kalyan exchanged the MoU copies with Prashanth Hospital chief executive officer D.S. Chakravarthy, endo-urologist Dr. Dheeraj Kasaraneni and uro-oncologist Dr. Preetham Kasaraneni here on Monday.

Dr. P. Ramesh Babu, managing director of Ramesh Hospitals, said that treatment for laparoscopic urology, uro-oncology, uro-robotic surgeries and cadaver kidney transplantations will be done for cardiology patients by the specialists of Prashanth Hospital.

Dr. Prashanth Kumar, managing director of Prashanth Hospital, said the latest treatment for kidney stones, kidney cancer, adrenal gland, urinary bladder, urinary track infection and other problems will be provided jointly in Ramesh Hospitals.