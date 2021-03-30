Vijayawada

Ramesh Hospitals inks MoU with Prashanth Hospital

Officials of Ramesh Hospitals and Prashanth Hospital exchanging copies of the MoU, in Vijayawada on Monday.  

Ramesh Hospitals has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Prashanth Hospital for extending treatment for urology ailments.

Ramesh Hospitals medical director Dr. Pavuluri Srinivas Rao, senior nephrologist Dr. Y. Ramesh and general manager Dr. Kalyan exchanged the MoU copies with Prashanth Hospital chief executive officer D.S. Chakravarthy, endo-urologist Dr. Dheeraj Kasaraneni and uro-oncologist Dr. Preetham Kasaraneni here on Monday.

Dr. P. Ramesh Babu, managing director of Ramesh Hospitals, said that treatment for laparoscopic urology, uro-oncology, uro-robotic surgeries and cadaver kidney transplantations will be done for cardiology patients by the specialists of Prashanth Hospital.

Dr. Prashanth Kumar, managing director of Prashanth Hospital, said the latest treatment for kidney stones, kidney cancer, adrenal gland, urinary bladder, urinary track infection and other problems will be provided jointly in Ramesh Hospitals.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2021 1:00:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/ramesh-hospitals-inks-mou-with-prashanth-hospital/article34193881.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY