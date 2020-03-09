Ramesh Hospitals clinic opened in One-Town

VIJAYAWADA

09 March 2020 07:35 IST

The clinic offers services in cardiology, neurology, pulmonology, nephrology, gastroenterology, general medicine and dental

Ramesh Hospitals has opened an outpatient speciality clinic and telemedicine centre in One-Town in a bid to reach out to the needy.

Ramesh Hospitals managing director and chief cardiologist P. Ramesh Babu inaugurated the facility, located opposite to the Jain Temple on Vatturi Street of One-Town.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ramesh said that the speciality clinic offers services in cardiology, neurology, pulmonology, nephrology, gastroenterology, general medicine and dental.

Advertising

Advertising

Medical camp

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, free medical camp was conducted on the new hospital premises.