Vijayawada

Ramesh Hospitals clinic opened in One-Town

The clinic offers services in cardiology, neurology, pulmonology, nephrology, gastroenterology, general medicine and dental

Ramesh Hospitals has opened an outpatient speciality clinic and telemedicine centre in One-Town in a bid to reach out to the needy.

Ramesh Hospitals managing director and chief cardiologist P. Ramesh Babu inaugurated the facility, located opposite to the Jain Temple on Vatturi Street of One-Town.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ramesh said that the speciality clinic offers services in cardiology, neurology, pulmonology, nephrology, gastroenterology, general medicine and dental.

Medical camp

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, free medical camp was conducted on the new hospital premises.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2020 7:37:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/ramesh-hospitals-clinic-opened-in-one-town/article31020524.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY