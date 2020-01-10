Vijayawada

Rama Sundar Reddy is SEC secretary

Ahead of upcoming local body elections, IAS officer S. Rama Sundar Reddy currently serving as Secretary, Tirupati Urban Development Authority, has been transferred and posted as the Secretary, Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission with immediate effect.

A government order to this effect has been issued on Thursday.

Comments
