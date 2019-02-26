Rama Rao takes over as Municipal Commissioner

Senior IAS officer M. Rama Rao took charge as the Commissioner of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation succeeding J. Nivas here on Monday.

Mr. Rama Rao, a 2005 batch officer of the State Civil Services cadre, earlier served as the Collector of Srikakulam district. He is the 23rd Municipal Commissioner of the civic body.

Speaking to reporters after assuming the office, Mr. Rama Rao said that he would primarily focus on sanitation and public health in the city.

“My priority will be groundwork rather than the rankings which will come our way when the former is done properly,” he said.

He asked the civic staff to adopt the policy of talk less and work more for better results.

Mr. Rao stressed the need for teamwork, putting to use the best of the resources available.

Additional Commissioner D. Chandra Sekhar, Deputy Mayor G. Venkataramana Rao and others welcomed the Commissioner.

He later formally met Mayor Koneru Sreedhar.